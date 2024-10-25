Out and About: Bozeman High presents 'Singing in the Rain'

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Hawks' theatre group is prepping their singing voices as they gear up to perform a 70-year-old classic musical, "Singing in the Rain".

Director Lila Michael is eager to bring the vibrancy of this jazzy show to the big stage.

“This season, we are doing 'Singing in the Rain'! I chose it because we need some joy. I always tell the kids that you serve the community that you do theater in,” Michael says.

Michael explains that these thespians serve more than just jazz hands and show tunes.

“I want a company of young adults who can design, build, technically run a real theater, act, sing, direct, and do media; that's been my goal for the last four years,” Michael says.

And with a program of over 80 kids? “The bigger the show, the more excitement there will be,” Michael says.

Sydney Tuchel is a senior at Gallatin High School and is excited to merge Raptor and Hawk Energy.

“ I think it's great; I love exposing people, especially in, we are not that rural here, but we are rural. So, I love having theater opportunities for people to perform and be exposed to it.”

Nothing can rain on these performers' parade!

“We will be able to make it rain, as we found out,” Freshman George Dendrinos explains excitedly.

“Yay! There will be rain, umbrellas, singing, super jazzy, and lots of high energy. It's so much fun,” Tuchel adds in.

These high schoolers are urging folks to come and see it for themselves. Tuchel points to Dendrinos, sharing, “He juggles and does the splits!”

Family fun for the whole family, as Michael says.

“That's the kind of theater I want to do. Everyone can come,” Michael says. “The joy when we are so into politics and running our country and making decisions. And we are doing school and block schedules, and it's just good to have light."

You can catch "Singing in the Rain" from Nov. 1 through the following weekend:

Nov. 1 @ 7:00 pm, Nov. 2 @ 7:00 pm, Nov. 3 @ 2:00 pm, Nov. 8 @ 7:00 pm, Nov.9 @ 7:00 pm and Nov. 10 @ 2:00 pm

Tickets are at the door for $20 or for students $10. Tickets can be purchased at this link: https://bsd7.revtrak.net/drama/bhs-drama/#/list

