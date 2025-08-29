Out & About: Woodbine Falls, Burn the Point, Flower Festival, Shop with a Cop

Burn the Point Classic Car Show 2025

This weekend promises to be a big one for classic car enthusiasts in Downtown Billings. If you are anywhere near 3rd Ave. N later Friday afternoon and evening, you’ll see why. The Burn the Point Classic Car Show is set to roar back through the city, starting at 6pm, Friday, Aug. 29 with its iconic parade made up of more than 500 vintage rides. The parade route, in fact, brings all of those vehicles right by our studio here at Q2, with local DJ John Albright and celebrity guest Chris Jacobs announcing them as they go by from both the Q2 Studios and the Babcock Theater. Following the parade, you can make your way back downtown to take part in a street concert, with Exit 53 taking the stage. Then, on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 30, the show continues. Starting at 10am, a fee of five bucks will get you into Henry’s Garage (12 Garden Ave., Billings), where you can find more than 300 classic cars and trucks. More than 100 trophies will also be given out after judging, which you can take part of with a People’s Choice option on the table… or the road, if you will. Plus, there will be food vendors on site, so you will have everything you need all in one place.

Flower Festival 2025

On the other side of town, you’ll also have yourself the second and final weekend of the Flower Festival to visit, and it’s got plenty of features for you to still take part in as summer holds on here in Billings. From 12pm to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 30 thru 31, Sun and Celosia (1122 Shiloh Rd.) welcome you back to their classic fields of flowers, from their famous sunflowers to rows of new blooms. There will be live music by various artists, Golden Hour painting (from 6:30pm to 8pm, supplies included), mini photo shoots, free all-day games, food trucks and, of course, flowers. On Sunday, you can also catch up with local artisan vendors. Admission includes five handpicked flowers. Kids ages 7 and under are free… and they’ll even get two additional flowers.

4th Annual Shop with a Cop

On Sunday morning, no matter where you find yourself, as long as you are near Downtown Billings or anywhere between there and Scheels, you will likely hear and see a line of first responders, sirens blaring, lights on and moving in a long procession down the street. It is not the first time and Billings Police are welcoming you to line the streets for the occasion. At 8:40am on Sunday, Aug. 31, the 4th annual Shop with a Cop will take off in grand fashion, with 40 first responder vehicles making their way from the Metra all the way to Scheels to celebrate the 40 kids selected from local schools and programs to take part this year. The convoy is expected to arrive at Scheels at 9am, where those kids will each receive a backpack full of school supplies and $400 to shop with. Each child will also get a fresh haircut, free dental screenings and lunch, with the entire event wrapping up around 11:30am.

Watch: Take a hike to Woodbine Falls