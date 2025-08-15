Out & About: MontanaFair, Open Mic Poetry, Car Show, and Race for the Mind

BILLINGS — There are plenty of events going on across the area, inside and outside of MontanaFair 2025. You can find our full team coverage on MontanaFair throughout the rest of our website. In the event that you find yourself out and about elsewhere in town, here are just a few goings-on to keep in mind:

Open Mic Poetry 2025

Every third Friday of the month, This House of Books in Downtown Billings opens the floor (and the mic) to aspiring poets, or just for those who have a favorite poet and want to take a crack at reading them to an audience just like the greats of the literary-past. At 5:30pm on Friday, Aug. 15, you can share your verses or simply pull up a chair and listen as readers drop lines. Organizers say everyone is welcome and the event is entirely free. You can find This House of Books at 116 N. 29th Street.

Big Sky Dreamz 1st Annual Car Show

An effort to give back to the community is now revving its way to Billings’ South Park. From 10am to 2pm on Saturday, Aug. 16, the Big Sky Dreamz 1st Annual Car Show aims to fill the lot to show off cars and motorcycles with a philanthropic mission. The first-time event is partnering with the Rollerz Only Car Club. In the past, the nonprofit has raised donations to help provide school supplies for students, winter gear for those who need it most, free Thanksgiving dinners, adopted families for Christmas and helped put on the Highland Park Easter Egg Hunt. This year is no exception. All makes and models of vehicles are welcome, including everything from trucks and cars to lowrider bikes. Registration is scheduled for 9am.

National Council of Dementia Minds’ 4th Annual Race for the Minds

The battle against dementia is not an easy one for entire families. The National Council of Dementia Minds works to develop and support people living with dementia, creating opportunities for dialogue and education. Now, you can also help. At 8am on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Medicine Crow Middle School (900 Barrett Rd.), the NCDM Race for the Minds is set to get underway. This will be a fun run to raise awareness and support the council’s mission. Folks who signed up by July 31st are guaranteed a t-shirt.