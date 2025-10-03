More than 500 artifacts mark Missoula museum's 50th anniversary

You may not have known this, but the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year!

To mark the milestone, museum leaders have put together a new exhibit that reflects what day-to-day life was like in historical Missoula County.

It's called "Everyday Treasures", and the gallery features more than 500 artifacts. The exhibit is a step back in time, showcasing hats, dresses, uniforms, toys, and other unique finds.

Museum Curator of Collections Emma Selfors said she wants visitors to have fun — rummaging through drawers, opening boxes, and discovering memorable items from years gone by.

"These are the daily life items — their clothing, their textiles, their household goods, their kitchen things, their toys, their tools — the things that they would have used every day, and maybe not thought too much of, but can mean a great deal when we're thinking back about cultural history and how we have changed over time and what life was like," Selfors said.

Missoula County residents donated the items, which date all the way back to the 1890s.

