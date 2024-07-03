Choteau preps for Independence Day celebration

In the video above, Paul Sanchez talks with some of the organizers of this year's Choteau Independence Day celebrations.



SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY JULY 3



9am to 3 pm Summer Festival

12pm Community Band Performance

1pm Duck Race

4pm Rodeo Slack

5pm Brew Fest / Live Music

9pm Legion Street Dance

THURSDAY JULY 4



10 am – Parade (line up at 9 am)

1pm Steak Fry

2pm Rodeo

