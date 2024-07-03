Watch Now
Choteau preps for Independence Day celebration

Posted at 8:55 AM, Jul 03, 2024

In the video above, Paul Sanchez talks with some of the organizers of this year's Choteau Independence Day celebrations.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY JULY 3

  • 9am to 3 pm Summer Festival
  • 12pm Community Band Performance
  • 1pm Duck Race
  • 4pm Rodeo Slack
  • 5pm Brew Fest / Live Music
  • 9pm Legion Street Dance

THURSDAY JULY 4

  • 10 am – Parade (line up at 9 am)
  • 1pm Steak Fry
  • 2pm Rodeo

Click here for more information.

