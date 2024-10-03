BOZEMAN — Cousins Pub on Main Street might look like any other establishment in Bozeman; however, one of the owners, Trip McFall, says it will be pretty special.

“Overarching goal, I’ve said this since day one, is to be the most welcoming door you can walk through in the valley,” McFall says.

Four men joined together to create Cousins Pub. Given its familial name, one can assume the owners are all related; however, that is not the case.

Bozeman's newest bar and restaurant hangout spot opens doors

“That's just the way I was raised, and life's more fun when you got family around,” McFall says.

He wants all patrons to feel like family.

“You're either going to walk in and know people in the room, or you're going to walk in and know that when you walk into Cousins quickly, you will meet some people who will be friends,” McFall says.

It's a wholesome spot to just come and hang out. With its past, including El Camino and the Kitty Warren Social Club downstairs, businesses seem to pop in and out quickly.

“It's part of why we decided to do this; we would renovate it and make it ourselves. We are not going to slap a new name on it. We want people to walk in and say these people are for real,” McFall says.

The owners say they are in it for the long run.

“There is a commitment here to make this an institution for 100 years or so,” McFall says.

You might recognize one of the other owners as a Bozeman local and the BBQ restaurant's bourbon owner.

Jay Thane says his employees worked so hard at Bourbon he decided to make them part owners of cousins.

“I wanted to stay in business with these guys. They worked and were such a huge part of the success of Bourbon,” Thane says.

Cousins was originally supposed to open early in the summer but had some construction hold-ups.

“There were some tough days for sure. Some days, some of us were dang near close to tears, but it makes it all the sweeter that here we are,” Thane says.

Not only are they serving good vibes, but the menu also offers food. Cubano sandwiches and fresh burrata, to name a few.

“So we are super excited about our pizza. It's going to be our main deal. We got a sourdough base starter. Our chef Ian has been working on the sourdough base starter for over a year and a half,” McFall says.

However, pizza won't be on the menu until around October. They will also be working on opening the downstairs portion, Cousins Underground, what they promise to be an excellent old dive bar.

And the overall goal?

“At least compliment what else is happening downtown. Have a spot where you can come in and have drinks, or you can have pizza. You can also roll in later and know there is a space where you can hang out the nights not over yet,” McFall says.

