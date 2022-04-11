One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Mineral County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 74-year old man from Hot Springs, Montana, died in the two-vehicle crash.

The MHP says the man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and crashed into the back of a logging truck as the truck pulled on to the highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Mineral Community Hospital in Superior where he died.

The 42-year old driver of the logging truck was not injured.

The man who died was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP; impaired driving was not a factor, but excessive speed by the victim is believed to have been a factor.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.



(1st REPORT) The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a crash in Mineral County on Monday, April 11, 2022, that involved at least one fatality.

It happened along MT Highway 135 several miles north of the community of St. Regis. The MHP was notified of the crash at 6:07 a.m.

No details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



