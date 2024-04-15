Officials warn tourists about measles exposure in popular destinations

Health officials are sounding the alarm about the potential exposure to measles among tourists visiting popular spots in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported a case of measles in a person who had recently traveled to the Las Vegas Strip, raising concerns about potential exposure for others who were also visiting the MGM Grand (and its food court), the Grand Wok Noodle Bar, the Ka Cirque du Soleil, the airport and other establishments between April 1 and April 6.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Los Angeles were informed of a different individual with measles who stayed at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel and was visiting popular spots in the area, such as Universal Studios, the Santa Monica Pier, and many different local restaurants, like Denny’s, Jack in the Box, and Jeni's Ice Cream, from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1.

“Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know you have it and can lead to severe disease,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a press release. “Measles is highly contagious for those who are not immune to it. Initially causing fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and followed by a rash, it can result in serious complications for young children and vulnerable adults.”

Officials from both Los Angeles and Nevada advise the public to check their immunization status, watch for symptoms if they were near any of the mentioned locations, and consult a doctor if any issues arise or to consider vaccination.

The news comes as more measles cases are being reported in the U.S., with 121 cases across 18 jurisdictions, 68 of which have led to hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other popular destinations for tourists are also seeing outbreaks, including cities in New York, Florida and Illinois. Currently, Chicago has the most cases, with 61 reported cases as of April 15, the CDC states.

SEE MORE: US measles cases are up in 2024. What's driving the increase?

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com