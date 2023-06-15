Officer struck by fire engine, 2 shot during Denver Nuggets parade

The parade celebrating the Denver Nuggets was the site of several unfortunate events.

A fire engine hit a Denver police officer Thursday morning at the end of the parade route. Officials said the officer was doing crowd control when the fire engine, which had players on board, turned a corner and struck him.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with what was described as a "limb-threatening" injury.

Denver's mayor said between 700,000 and 1 million people attended the parade.

Many of them witnessed a shooting, which officials said happened in the area but was unrelated to the celebratory event.

"Shame on them for marring what had been otherwise a successful event for the entire state of Colorado," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Two people were injured in the shooting and taken to the same hospital where the officer was being treated. The suspect has not been caught, but authorities say they have leads because there were cameras in the area.

Police said they did make two unrelated arrests during the parade for more minor offenses.

The series of events didn't deter fans from celebrating the Nuggets, who won their first NBA Championship in franchise history on Monday.

Star player Nikola Jokic thanked the fans for their support throughout the season.

"When we see you guys that came out on the streets, actually this one is for you," he said.

