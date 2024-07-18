Political commentator Lou Dobbs has died, Donald Trump says

Political commentator and television host Lou Dobbs has died, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday.

"Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country," Trump said. "Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

The 78-year-old was a pioneer of cable news. He joined CNN in 1980 and became the host of "Moneyline," which was later rebranded to "Lou Dobbs Tonight"

Dobbs left CNN in 2009 following backlash due to his public comments about immigration and globalization, which were often viewed as xenophobic.

He went on to join Fox Business Network where he continued to host "Lou Dobbs Tonight" until 2021.

Dobbs was a staunch supporter of Trump, frequently defending the former president's actions on his show and promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump did not say how Dobbs died.