Obituary: William (Bill) Dee Rash

William (Bill) Dee Rash June 21, 1934- September 26, 2025

In the early morning hours of Friday, September 26, 2025, William (Bill) Dee Rash passed away in Billings, MT, at the age of 91, surrounded by his loved ones and caring medical staff.

Bill was born on June 21, 1934, in Manhattan, MT, to Hallard Creed and Mary Elizabeth Rash. A lifelong Montanan, he spent most of his years in Bozeman and Belgrade. He embraced the true Montana life and was happiest when camping, boating, fishing, hunting, and participating in and watching sports.

In 1953, Bill left high school—later completing his diploma—to join the U.S. Navy, serving proudly during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS McKinley. That same year, on a fateful blind date in Fresno, California, he met the love of his life, Betty. The two were married and shared 67 wonderful years together.

After his military service, Bill and Betty returned to Bozeman to begin their life as a family, raising their children—Bill Jr., Terri, and Lonnie. Bill provided for his family as a barber for 47 years, first in Bozeman before moving his business and family to Belgrade in 1971. Known as a kind and respected member of the community, he served generations of families from his barber chair.

A devoted family man, Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren, teaching life-long lessons by example—always putting family first. Later in life, he enjoyed helping with home projects, maintaining a meticulous lawn and home, and caring for his beloved dog, Snowy.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rash; parents, Hallard and Beth Rash; and his sisters, Charlotte Pierce and Dorothy Chestnut.

He is survived by his children, Bill (Carol) Rash Jr. of Park City, MT, Terri (Donny) Jones of Bozeman, and Lonnie (Apryl) Rash of Missoula. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ciera (Matt) Sommerlatte, Lindsay Rash, Jason (Hailey) Biggs, Kaden (Riley) Rash, and Teven Rash; step-grandchildren, Victoria Cassou, Brandon Wessel, and Kayleen Jones; as well as eleven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday October 3, at 11:00 A.M at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service with reception and interment to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]