Obituary: Virginia (Ginny) Joanne Broker

Virginia Joanne Broker (Ginny), 82, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 27, 2025 at her residence.

She was born March 4, 1943 in Boise, Idaho to parents Edward Madison Pefley and Ruth Mary Dehlin, the eldest of a trio of sisters. She graduated from Borah High School in 1961, and married Thomas Joseph Taylor in 1962 in Boise, Idaho. She became the mother of two daughters, Valorie and Shannon. She worked as a statistician for the Denver Post newspaper and as a secretary for various companies, all while earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Master of Business Administration, both from Cal State Fullerton. She used her education to become an auditor for the County of Los Angeles. It was there that she met her second husband, Morris Broker, several years after her first marriage ended in divorce. The two were married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1986. They retired, bought a motor home and set out to explore the USA. Together they traveled the length and breadth of the country as well as southern Canada. They settled briefly in Black Forest, Colorado until Morrie’s death in 1995. She then set out on her own, driving a 42-foot RV, while also towing a vehicle behind it. She was fiercely independent. She snowbirded between St. Augustine, Florida, and Missoula, Montana. The beach and the mountains were her favorite places.

She loved reading mysteries and historical fiction, playing bridge, bowling, water skiing, snow skiing, cross-stitching, sewing, ceramics, stained glass, and archaeology. She was passionate about quilting and made it a point to travel all over the country to attend quilt shows.

She is survived by her two daughters: Valorie Plesha of Thornton, Colorado and Shannon Jaramillo of Missoula, Montana; four grandchildren: Joshua and Tyler Richardson, Rachel Plesha, and Leia Vieaux; and one great grandchild, Ila Vieaux, who was born the day after her death. She leaves behind two younger sisters: Kathleen Cooper of Kooskia, Idaho and Maureen Merrell of Rupert, Idaho as well as four nieces and nephews: Steven, Michael, Rachael, and Sarah.

She is predeceased by her parents and both husbands.

She has requested to have her ashes inurned next to her mother in Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. A memorial will be planned at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

