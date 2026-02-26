Obituary: Thomas William Knoedler

Thomas William Knoedler, born October 9th, 1947, in Bethesda, MD, passed away on January 5th, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, near his home in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

Tom's death was the result of a short but brave battle with an extremely aggressive case of acute myeloid leukemia. The illness came on suddenly and took him from this world far too quickly.

Tom was a Vietnam veteran who earned awards for his service, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, & others. He was incredibly humble about his experience serving.

As the son of a Navy veteran, Tom spent his early years relocating several times on the East Coast before ending up in San Diego, where he graduated from Kearny High School. After moving to Montana in the 1980's, he became a hired hand for the Haugland Ranch in Bozeman until he was eventually hired on at UPS. His UPS career included more than 25 years of memorized routes, countless packages, and numerous friendships. He enjoyed hunting and fishing of all sorts. Eventually, his acquired dislike for the cold led him to retirement in a warmer state.

Tom retired to Lake Havasu, AZ and built a house in 2002 where he was able to enjoy fishing whenever he wanted...as long as "the damn wind wasn't blowing." His retirement also involved volunteering at the Lake Havasu State Park and enjoying frequent saltwater fishing charters, mostly in Mexico.

During the hot Havasu summers, he spent time on the farm in upstate New York with Sue Losey and her family. From growing sunflowers to fixing fences, he enjoyed her companionship and helping on the farm.

Tom also spent part of his summers in Bozeman with his son Josh, daughter-in-law Tracy, and granddaughter Abbey. His pride in his son was palpable and further swelled when his "favorite granddaughter" was born. Tom's summers in Bozeman were filled with various assignments. He accepted every challenge...some with more contempt than others. Although portraying a tough exterior, he was always happy to help out, and he never missed a first day of school for Abbey. Tom was also honored to have been a father to Chase Haggberg, whom he was also very proud of. While not his biological father, their relationship was close and authentic.

Tom's love for animals was obvious. He always had treats in his car to share with homeless people's dogs. Pets he encountered would always bring a smile to his face. Some say he may have liked dogs more than people.

Tom's time on earth was filled with adventure, friendship, hunting, fishing, and love for his family. A life well lived despite an abrupt end. We are truly saddened by the loss, but so incredibly thankful to have had someone who it hurts so much to lose.

Tom was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Knoedler (US Navy) and his mother Kathleen Boisvert. Tom is survived by his son, Josh (Tracy, Abbey), partner Sue Losey, stepson Chase (Stephanie, Liam, Crew) Haggberg, sister Linda Knoedler, sister Diane (Tony) Cordero, brother Richard Davenport, Ex-Wife Debbie Laramore (Rande), many nieces and nephews, and friends that will remember him and tell his stories forever.

Because Tom disliked the cold, services will be planned for warmer weather in Bozeman. We will provide more details when available. A live stream will be provided to view the service remotely for anyone who is unable to attend in person.