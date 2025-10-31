Obituary: Theodore “Ted” Gatz

Sunday, October 26, 2025, Theodore “Ted” Gatz, 99, joined his father, Samuel, mother Lela, sisters Norma and Evelyn, his wife Dolly, and many friends who have previously passed away.

Ted was born August 14, 1926, and grew up in Rainier Beach, Washington. After attending Franklin High School in Seattle, he joined the U.S. Navy during WWII. Ted was a Storekeeper 2nd Class (SK2C) serving aboard the USS Fairfield (AK-178) in the Asia-Pacific Theater. For his service Ted received the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal, the American Area Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, and the WWII Victory Medal.

After receiving his Honorable Discharge from the Navy, Ted attended Seattle College and the Northwest Photography Institute. In 1949, Ted began his photography career working at Mariner’s Studio in Renton, Washington. Ted was a “gifted” photographer and later opened “Ted Gatz Photography” in Renton. Ted specialized in Portraiture, Wedding, and Commercial photography.

Ted joined Luella “Dolly” Morby in marriage on September 1, 1951. Ted was a wonderful father to his sons, William (a Vietnam veteran and graduate of Western Illinois University), Joseph “Jody” (who played baseball for and graduated from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho), and daughter Melody Ann (graduated from Kinman Business University). Ted would make a special effort to attend William’s and Jody’s athletic games, and he cherished the times he would spend with his daughter, Melody.

In 1979, Ted sold his Photography Business and became a Real Estate Broker in the states of Washington and Idaho. A short time later, Ted and Dolly moved to Clarkston, Washington to be closer to their children.

In 1991, Ted and Dolly moved to Bozeman, Montana to spend their retirement close to their daughter, Melody Sievert and her family. Finding retirement a little boring, Ted started working part-time at Four Corners Hardware store in Bozeman where he enjoyed meeting and helping people.

Ted was an avid fisherman and skilled in catching fish in saltwater and freshwater lakes and rivers. He was especially fond of fishing the rivers on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State.

Ted also enjoyed spending his free time golfing. He would tell people to get out on the golf course because it will keep you feeling young. It must have worked for him as he continued golfing well into his 90s. Ted was the oldest golfer at his favorite course, Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.

Theodore is survived by his son, William and his wife Kaelene, son Jody and his wife Kellie, daughter Melody and her husband Scott Sievert; four grandchildren, Selina, Shelby, Jesse, and Amber and her husband Sam; three great-grandchildren; and many friends.

Following cremation, Ted will be placed next to his wife Dolly at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. Special thanks to Gallatin Rest Home and Stillwater Hospice for taking such excellent care of Pops!

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]