Obituary: Thea Ronice (Thayer) Paugh

Thea Ronice (Thayer) Paugh, 70, of Martinsdale, Montana, passed away as the result of a motor vehicle accident on September 1, 2025. Born on April 6, 1955, in Corona, California, to Laurence and Donna (Nelson) Thayer, Thea lived a life brimming with adventure, love, and boundless energy.

Shortly after her birth, she lived in Riceville, Montana, with her mother, grandmother Bea Drehrer, and great-grandparents Walter and Mildred Rice, while her father served in the military. Upon his return, the family moved to Astoria, Oregon, until Laurence’s discharge from the Navy. They then relocated to Bozeman, Montana, where he completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. The family’s journey continued through several Montana towns—Joliet, Fort Benton, Malta—and briefly to Provo, Utah, where Thea began school before they returned to Bozeman later that year. There, she attended multiple elementary schools, Bozeman Junior High, and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School.

Thea welcomed her first child, Nicole, on June 29, 1973, in Bozeman. She began working at Kmart shortly after the store opened in late 1975. On March 22, 1981, she gave birth to her second daughter, Jessica, also in Bozeman.

While waitressing at The Beaumont in Belgrade, Thea met the love of her life, Gerald Wayne Paugh. They married on October 11, 1986, in Bozeman and built a life rooted in love, shared exploration, and unwavering companionship. Together, they raised Thea’s daughters in Belgrade, where Jerry worked in construction, and Thea continued her employment while actively involved in Jaycee’s and Eastern Star.

In 1988, Thea and Jerry moved to Chinook, where Jerry worked for Thea’s uncle, Gene, at Montana Merchandising, a grain elevator company. They later returned to Belgrade to begin a partnership of Jerry’s family ranch on Hulbert Road, farming alongside his father and brother Richard. Their family grew with the birth of their son, John, in August of 1990, and was completed with the arrival of Jaymin in May of 1994. In the spring of 1999, they moved to the Edgar Ranch.

Thea was a devoted mother and homemaker, whose warmth and tireless dedication left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She served on the Edgar School Board until the district merged with Fromberg and, beginning in the fall of 2008, managed the Fromberg School athletic concessions. Her food became so popular that even non-sports fans would attend games just to enjoy it.

Thea lived by the belief that true wealth is found in experiences and relationships rather than material possessions. She nurtured each of her children with boundless love and commitment. In her later years, she embraced the outdoors with a youthful enthusiasm—fishing, panning for gold, hiking, berry picking, and exploring—often with family in tow. Her joyful energy and love of life inspired everyone around her to live fully, embrace freedom, and cherish each moment.

Today, our world is dimmer without this irreplaceable mom, grandma, aunt, sister, cousin, and friend. To her husband Jerry—her rock, hero, best friend, and adventure partner—she was the greatest gift of his life. To her children, she was a source of comfort in sorrow, a builder of confidence in times of doubt, and a champion of authenticity. She taught all who knew her that life is far more than money or possessions.

Her grandchildren have lost their most radiant and joyful cheerleader—one who was always ready to share wisdom, laughter, and adventure.

Thea is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry Paugh; her children, Nicole (Keith) Nelson, Jessica Carr (Tyson Bauwens), John Paugh, and Jaymin (Brandi) Paugh; brother, Terry (Suzy) Thayer; mother-in-law, Donna Paugh; her grandchildren, Chase, Jerzee, Shey, Kamden, Harper, Vasily, Reeves; and also beloved brothers and sisters in-laws; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by; her parents, Larry and Donna Thayer; her brother, Rod Thayer; and her father-in-law, John Paugh.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A service will be held in Lennep, Montana, with interment to be handled privately by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doug and Travis Tucker’s Liver Transplant Journey, the Neihart Community Center, Syd’s Wish Charity, or a charity of your choice in Thea’s name.

From all of us, thank you for your kind words and support. We love and appreciate you. Thea left us a million memories—may her spirit continue to inspire us to make the most of every day.

Arrangements are under the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman.