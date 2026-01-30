Obituary: Sylvia Gail McCabe Shell (Grammie)

Sylvia Gail McCabe Shell (Grammie), age 89, went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2026.

Gail was born on January 2, 1937, in Tonasket, WA, to Rex and Fay (Scarbro) McCabe. As a teenager, Gail lived in the Okanogan Valley in Washington, where she loved working in the orchards and packing apples. She was actively involved in and dedicated to the Assembly of God church. It was here, in youth group, where she met the love of her life, Jack Shell. Jack and Gail were married on May 20, 1955, in Omak, WA.

In 1957, Jack and Gail, along with their first child, Michael Paul, moved to Montana to work on the Flying D Ranch. This beautiful and rugged ranch, located at the base of the Spanish Peaks on the southern end of the Gallatin Valley, was their home for 38 years. Here they grew their family, adding two daughters, Jaynee Rae and Judy Leann, as well as the start of their grandchildren.

While on the Flying D, Gail also worked at the Bozeman High School for 22 years. In her time there, she made a lasting impression on many of the students and faculty she interacted with for her unwavering kindness and faith.

In 1996, Jack and Gail moved to the Bar None Ranch east of Toston along Sixteen Mile Creek. They continued guiding their growing family as well as caring for the ranch, employees, and hunters until they retired in 2015.

Gail has always loved people and was known for her hospitality, kindness, smile, and, most importantly, her love for Jesus. She truly believed in what it meant to be a fisher of men. Gail never missed an opportunity to share the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ. In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Gail took that as a mission to witness to everyone she met. Her life was an example of how to love like Christ.

Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Jack (Pop); one brother; two sisters; and her parents.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Betty) Shell; daughters, Jaynee (John) Hansen and Judy (Greg) Derrick; seven grandchildren, Christina Shell Bohanan, Terry Shell, Carl Shell, Tory Covey, Johnny (Lacy) Covey, Martin (Kelli) Duncan, and Jack (Heidi) Duncan; ten great- grandchildren, William Bohanan, Harley Bohanan, Madelyn Covey Robertson, Rae Covey, Lzzy Covey, Samantha Covey, Seth Duncan, Maverick Duncan, Tyne Duncan, and RubyGene Duncan; and three great-great-grandchildren, Roy Robertson, Waylyn Robertson, and Faraday Roberston.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” We can rejoice that our mother, grandmother, and friend has met Jesus and heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on February 7th, at 10 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman. Following the service, there will be a private graveside ceremony. Flowers can be sent to Dokken-Nelson at 113 S Willson Ave in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

