Obituary: Stella A. Liebenow

Stella A. Liebenow, 88, passed away April 12, 2026, at Edgewood Belgrade Memory Care, Belgrade, MT.

Stella was born June 21, 1937, to Tobias and Lydia (Aipperspach) Kind in Killdeer, ND. She attended Killdeer schools through high school and graduated in 1954 as Valedictorian. In May of 1957, Stella received her advanced two-year teaching certificate from North Dakota State Teachers College of Dickinson. She taught in several schools in North Dakota.

Stella married Ernest R. Liebenow on February 9, 1958, in Killdeer, ND. The family moved to Livingston, MT, in 1962. They had two sons, Ronald Alan, born December 1958 and Bruce Keith, born September 1962. Both of their sons are now deceased.

Stella began working for Livingston Memorial Hospital in October 1981 as a receptionist, then as a medical records clerk until March 1986, when she moved with her husband to Iowa. While in Iowa, she worked at an Insurance firm until her retirement in 1996. In 1998, Stella and Ernie moved back to Livingston.

Stella was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Stella is survived by her husband, Ernest R. Liebenow; her sister, Shirley; a niece and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sons.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on May 6, 2026, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church. 425 W. Lewis St., Livingston, MT.

Memorials can be made to Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp, 1108 24th Street W., Billings, MT 59102.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Stella and her family. To offer condolences please visit www. franzen-davis.com.

