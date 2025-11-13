Obituary: Sommer Daniels

Sommer Daniels, 47, of Bozeman, passed away Friday, November 7, 2025.

Sommer was born November 13, 1977 in Libby, MT and raised in Kalispell, MT. Sommer graduated from Flathead High School where she excelled in athletics, achieving all-state recognition in both basketball and track. Sommer went on to run track on a scholarship at Colorado State, excelling in the hurdles. Shortly after college, she married Austin Daniels and moved to Minnesota.

Sommer lived briefly in Minnesota before relocating to Loveland, Colorado for work where she and Austin started a family. Sommer had three beautiful children Emerson, Ivy and Reed who were the light of her life, and she yearned to raise them in Montana. In 2014 the family moved to Bozeman, MT. You could always find Sommer organizing team tournaments for the kids or simply making sure the kids were headed to practice with all the correct gear. She was an energetic mom, always playing, dancing or just hanging with the kids.

Sommer had a long and successful career in medical sales. She achieved many awards for her success in both marketing and direct sales, but it was always her three kids and their successes she was most proud of.

Sommer is preceded in death by her grandparents and mother, Vicki Whitehead. She is survived by her three children; her father, Purnal Whitehead; brothers, Scott and Kurt; along with a large extended family. She will be remembered for her remarkable determination that paired beautifully with her smile and laughter that would light up a room.

The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 17, at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Graveside Service will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

