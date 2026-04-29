Obituary: Skip Lee

Skip Lee, 79, of Belgrade, MT, peacefully took his last breath on April 21, 2026, after a courageous battle to remain with the family and circle of friends he so lovingly built. Guided by all the strength and resilience he instilled in all of us, we are now learning to navigate life without him.

Skip was born in Miles City, MT, to Bill and Mary Lee. Skip spent his early years in Mildred, MT, before the family settled in Bozeman. He attended Rosary from grade school through high school, where he was an active athlete playing football and basketball. He made many lifelong friends. Shortly after graduating high school, his best friend talked him into enlisting in the Navy. Skip made it, his buddy did not. He proudly served four years aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, sometimes positioned just off the coast of Vietnam. His military service was a source of immense pride, and he remained deeply involved with veterans’ causes, including serving on the board of directors for the Vietnam Veterans Association VVA778 here in the valley. He was also a dedicated member of the American Legion, where he proudly participated as part of the Honor/Color Guard.

After his honorable discharge, Skip started working as an apprentice electrician, gaining valuable experience while working for several electrical contractors that had work out of town. He and his wife decided that he would start his own electrical contracting business, S & S Electric, which he ran for 27 years. This was a testament to his dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

Skip was quite active and a beloved member of the Gallatin Valley community. He served as the president of the Belgrade Booster Club and was a key organizer of the VVA778 Golf Tourney at Cottonwood Hills, as well as other events that supported veterans and brought people together.

The greatest love he had was fishing with his grandkids, golfing, hunting, tinkering on anything mechanical, and helping everyone out. He was one of the best grill masters - no matter what season of the year it was!

Skip was the kindest, caring man and never thought twice about helping anyone out. He never missed anything his kids or grandkids were involved in. We all will carry countless cherished memories of him.

Skip was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jimmy. He is survived by his spouse, Sandy Matheson Lee; son, Nathan (Jan) Lee, and their two boys, Jayden and Alex; daughter, Jenn Lee Gorrell, and her children, Kamie, Cayden, Abi and Ben; his brothers, Joe (Valerie) Lee and John (Laura) Lee; as well as his beloved niece, nephews, grandnephew, numerous cousins, and friends.

Skip’s legacy of love, strength, and community spirit will live on in all of us.

A Celebration of Skip’s Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026, with a potluck luncheon from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Bozeman Elks Lodge, 205 Haggerty Ln, Bozeman. Donations in Skip’s honor may be made to VVA Chapter 788, 13139 Little Holland Rd, Manhattan, MT 59741. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]