Obituary: Sharon Marie Johns

Sharon Marie Johns:

It is with appreciation for a life beautifully lived that we announce the passing of Sharon Johns on March 3, 2026, at the age of 83. She was surrounded by the love and comfort of her family at her home, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, dedication, and cherished memories.

Born on October 6, 1942, in Helena, Montana, Sharon was the daughter of Lewis Hilger and Dolly Axness-Woare. She spent much of her youth at her grandparents' ranch on the Dearborn, where she created lasting memories with her Uncle Don and Sara Hilger's family. Her early years were filled with the joy and camaraderie of cousins, Beth Noel, Pam and Bruce Mihelish, and Donnie Hilger. Sharon was grateful for the time spent with cousins Henry and Kim Flatow, and Gary Flatow.

Sharon is described by family and friends as one of a kind, a spirited and creative force with a positive attitude, sense of humor, and a vivacious, talkative nature, bringing fun and laughter to those around her.

She graduated from Helena High School in 1960 and pursued her passion for teaching at Montana State College, obtaining her degree in Elementary Education in 1964—the year before it became Montana State University. She was president of Alpha Omicron Pi where she made lifelong friends. Sharon later earned her master’s degree, enhancing her ability to nurture young minds.

Sharon's career as a teacher in the Bozeman School District spanned several decades at several schools and various grade levels. Her commitment to education and the impact she made on countless students will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to learn from her.

In 1964, Sharon married Arthur Morgan Hulett, with whom she raised three wonderful children: Ross, Shannon, and Chad. Even though that marriage ended in divorce it was a time filled with magical memories. Sharon found love again and married Mike Johns, with whom she continued to share life's journey.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Mike; and her son Ross O'Hara Hulett. She is survived by her daughter Shannon (Greg) Vidmar, and their daughters Molly (Cameron) Wilkins and Hailey Vidmar; and her son Chad Hulett (Kate Van Cleve) and their daughters Anne, Bryn, and Maddy. She also leaves behind Ross's children Arison, Marielle (Akeem) Borom, and Olivia (Colin Abrahamson) and their two sons, Myles and Rhett. Sharon is also remembered by her late husband's children Justin (Lisa) and their children Conner and Kia, Julia (Bob) Wilson and their children Jessica and Melissa, Jana Stovarsky and her daughter Mikael Marie, and Joe (Brenda) and their children Rachel and Sam.

Sharon enjoyed skiing and sledding with her children at Bridger Canyon, embracing Montana's natural beauty with an adventurous spirit. She also enjoyed many adventures traveling around the world with family and friends. You could often find Sharon with a Coke in hand, sometimes with a bit of ice cream for a Coke float. Her life was filled with love, laughter, and resilience.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at Valley View on April 18, 2026, from 1 to 3 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Sharon's name as a tribute to her generous spirit and love for helping others.

Please visit dokkennelson.com to read a letter written by Sharon about her wonderful life.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

