Obituary: Sara J. (Durnam) Anderson

Sara J. (Durnam) Anderson, 91, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2026, in her hometown of Bozeman. She was born on April 23, 1934, in Bozeman to Edwin and Isabelle Durnam and was raised in the beautiful Gallatin Canyon.

Sara and her brother, Jack, spent their childhood helping their parents raise lettuce in the canyon—a family endeavor that taught them the value of hard work. She graduated from Gallatin High School and married her High School sweetheart, Grover L. Anderson Jr, on October 7, 1951, in Bozeman. Together, they built a lifetime of love, laughter, and dedication to family and community.

Sara enjoyed a long career at Montana State University, where she worked in the Earth Science Department. She and Grover were charter members of the Sourdough Lions Club, where they contributed countless hours to local service projects.

A lifelong animal lover, especially of dogs, Sara was an early advocate for the development of the Bozeman dog park. Her commitment and organizational skills as secretary of the local group were instrumental in the creation of what became the city’s 100-acre regional park - an accomplishment she was very proud of.

Sara’s love of nature extended to her home, where she took great pride in her flower gardens. In recognition of her efforts, she received a Bozeman Beautification Award for her beautifully maintained yard.

Sara will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, gentle spirit, and the lasting legacy of love and compassion she shared with everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Isabelle Durnam; her husband, Grover; her brother, Jack; and her sister, Bobby (Mariam).

Sara is survived by her three children — Lorinda (Wayne) Edwards, Karen (Paul) Ward, and Stuart Anderson — as well as six grandchildren, Sara Edwards (Aric Harris), Kelley Edwards (Errol Rice), Katie Edwards (Chris Klein), Alica Rutz (Tyler Rutz), Kevin Ward (Larrisa Ward) and Chad Ward (Brittney Ward); great-grandchildren, Rylee Bigelow, Kellen Bigelow, Jack Rice, Will Rice, Callahan Klein, Collins Klein, Charlotte Rutz, Leighton Rutz, Sienna Ward, and Calista Ward, all of whom brought her immense joy.

Our family sincerely thanks Spring Creek Memory Care for the excellent care and genuine compassion shown during her time there.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, reflecting on her lifelong compassion for animals.

In keeping with Sara’s wishes, a private family service was held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

