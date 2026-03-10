Obituary: Roger Raymond Stenzel

Roger Raymond Stenzel, born August 1, 1938, passed away on March 7, 2026, of natural causes.

Roger's youth could best be described by the song "Hunting, Fishing, Loving Every Day" — he truly did love every day spent outdoors. From early on, he found joy in hunting, fishing, and embracing the freedom of wide-open spaces.

As his sense of adventure grew, so did his pursuits. He took to the skies, flying Super Cubs and engaging in friendly contests with his brother and fellow daredevil friends to see who could land closest to home plate on the local ball field. Remarkably, despite the spirited competition, he never bent an airplane — a point of quiet pride.

After "growing up," Roger channeled his energy and drive into entrepreneurship, creating and building several businesses throughout his career. His work carried him from Heron Lake, Minnesota, to Springfield, Minnesota, and then to Watertown, South Dakota, where he developed a successful sporting goods store.

In 1976, while vacationing in Montana with his beloved wife Diane, Roger made a life-changing declaration: "We're moving to Montana." And with that, a new chapter began.

Together, they built a hospitality business and created a life rooted in the mountains and the community they loved.

In later years, Roger and Diane spent many happy seasons in Florida before ultimately returning to his beloved Montana to be closer to family.

Roger will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, entrepreneurial drive, and deep love of the outdoors and especially planting trees and tending to his yard.

Roger is survived by his three sons, Thomas (Denise) Stenzel, Randolph (Jacki) Stenzel, John (Sheila) Stenzel; daughter, Annette Stenzel; his sister, Mary Lynn Stenzel-Messerli and numerous cousins and relatives throughout Minnesota. To his credit, he has eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; his parents, John Raymond and Irene Stenzel; and his brother, Gary Stenzel.

A vigil will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Home. Light refreshments will follow. Please join us for a celebration of Rogers life. Roger was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. To honor his service to our nation, an internment with military honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery will follow at a later date.

