Obituary: Robert “Bob” William Colman

Robert “Bob” William Colman, born in Bozeman, Montana, in 1954, passed away after a brief illness on April 16th, surrounded by family.

Bob was the second, and most stubborn, of five children born to Ken and Jane Colman. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Bozeman Senior High. Bob loved camping and fishing throughout his life, especially at the “Caboose” outside of Absarokee and Harrison Lake. After an early job at 4B’s, Bob developed a passion for cooking and hosting family gatherings. The gatherings were usually followed by hours of card playing. Bob found great joy in his daughters, Angela (Sam) Des Jardins and Tina (Chris) Estes. They spend many years traveling, often to visit family in Billings.

On July 29, 1994, after meeting in a bowling league, Bob married his wife of over 30 years, Eileen. Bob and Eileen were active members of First Lutheran Church. After retiring from the Montana Department of Transportation in the early 2010’s, Bob spent time watching his beloved Vikings and March Madness and teasing his wife.

Bob is survived by his wife, daughters, stepsons, Tom & Mike DeLack; siblings, Betty (Larry) Mullette, Carol Buchel, Ken (Rose) Clman, and Annette (Nilo) Cabrera; and grandchildren, Willow, Rohan, Erilyn, and Leo; and step-grandchildren, Ian, Dillon, and William.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

