Obituary: Richard “Rick” E. Hart

After enduring a difficult year of health challenges, Richard “Rick” E. Hart chose peace and dignity on his own terms. Held by family and surrounded by love, Rick entered his eternal life on February 10, 2026, surrounded by his daughters and sons-in-law.

Rick was born February 24, 1948, in Hamilton, MT to Dean and Kathleen Hart. He was raised in Stevensville where he attended high school and upon graduation was awarded the JPS (John Philip Sousa) Scholarship for excellence playing the trumpet (the most prestigious high school band award and is given to the most outstanding senior band member). Rick graduated from the University of Montana in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, an achievement that marked the beginning of both his professional journey and his lifelong connection to the University. Shortly thereafter, he proudly served our country as a member of the Montana National Guard from 1971 to 1978. These formative years helped shape his strong sense of duty, loyalty, and pride, qualities that were also reflected in his lifelong devotion to the Montana Grizzlies, a team he loved fiercely and followed faithfully. He loved attending Grizzly football games, a passion that spanned decades. Sharing those experiences with his grandson Jared made them especially meaningful. Being a Griz to the core, Rick enjoyed constant jabs at Justin and Daniel for being less-than-superior Bobcat fans.

Rick’s banking career spanned more than thirty years and began humbly as a young bank teller. Through perseverance, integrity, and an unwavering work ethic, he rose to become CEO of Mountain West Bank in Helena. He also managed the Mountain West Banks in Great Falls, Kalispell, Anaconda, and Butte, before returning to where it all began in Helena. These remarkable accomplishments were not simply professional milestones, but the culmination of a lifetime of dedication, quiet leadership, and deep commitment to the people and communities he served.

His distinguished career extended far beyond his professional accomplishments and reflected the deep respect he earned throughout the business and financial communities. In recognition of his expertise and leadership, Rick was appointed to multiple three-year terms on the Business Advisory Council for the University of Montana’s School of Business Administration, where he generously shared his knowledge and helped guide future generations of business leaders. He also served for many years on the Federal Reserve Board, a role that underscored the trust placed in his judgment, integrity, and steady leadership. Through these contributions, Rick left a lasting impact not only on the institutions he served, but on the broader community that benefited from his wisdom and commitment.

Beyond his professional life, Rick was a devoted and deeply loving father to his daughters, Christina and Cheri. His greatest joy was time spent with his girls, creating memories that

became lasting family treasures. Rick was not only his daughter’s trusted confidant, but also their constant source of strength, security, and unwavering support. He worked hard to provide for them, always ensuring they were cared for, encouraged, and deeply loved. If his girls were spoiled, it was by design because protecting and providing for them brought him immense pride and joy.

Through his hard work and dedication, Rick made it possible for Christina to pursue her lifelong passion for horses, supporting her love of riding and showing from childhood through her high school years. Cheri tenderly remembers attending Camp Child’s Indian and Princesses camp each year with her dad, special times filled with love and traditions that would remain close to her heart for a lifetime.

Rick shared his deep love of the outdoors with his family through simple moments that became lifelong memories. He loved bow hunting and fishing, and many days were spent out on the boat, including one unforgettable outing that ended in uncontrollable laughter when a container of live bait grasshoppers burst open, sending Christina and Cheri jumping wildly around the boat, followed by more screaming than Rick ever heard. He loved his annual trip to Alaska to go fishing on the Kenai River with one of his best friends, Rich Acuff. He looked forward to this trip the whole year through. Rick also spent many hunting trips with Mike Acuff, a dear friend whose companionship in the last months meant so much to him and the family.

Some of the most cherished memories came from picking huckleberries and firewood trips taken in the truck, windows rolled down, no air conditioning, and the whole family crammed into the front seat. Rick would be eating sunflower seeds and spitting them out the window, only for them to fly right back in and hit the girls, much to his amusement. These moments, always filled with laughter, remain some of the happiest times shared together.

Rick was known for his quick wit, playful spirit, and love of laughter. Anyone who knew him could tell you he was a menace in the best way. Serious conversations were often short-lived, quickly replaced with teasing and jokes. Christina still laughs about him hiding along the side of her bed, only for ‘dad’ to jump out and scare her so badly she eventually pushed her bed against the wall for protection. Another favorite memory for Cheri was ‘dad’ giving both the best and worst head burns, sending her screaming and running away as he laughed, clearly enjoying every second. Through his humor, Rick filled his family’s lives with love and countless moments they will treasure forever.

Rick treasured his role as a grandpa to Justin, Daniel, Taylor, Jared, and great-grandpa to Stella. He found immense joy in watching them grow and took great pride in who they were becoming. Their lives and accomplishments were a constant source of love and quiet pride

for him. His granddaughter, Taylor, having graduated from the same university, he always loved to tease her over her complete disinterest in Griz football but never failed to be encouraging and supportive of her academic career.

Although goodbyes are never easy, we are deeply grateful for the precious time we shared and will hold those memories close in our hearts. As Dad would gently remind us, “This too shall pass.”

Rick is survived by his daughters, Christina (Jerry) Riekenberg and Cheri (Bret) Anderson; grandchildren, Justin, Daniel, Jared (Kristin) and Taylor; great-granddaughter, Stella; and sister, Deanna Flaget. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Kathleen Hart.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 2:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson 113 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter at 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Rd, Bozeman, MT 59718.

