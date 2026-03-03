Obituary: Ralph Molina

Ralph Molina

November 17, 1970 – February 25, 2026

Ralph Molina, 55, passed away suddenly on February 25, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana.

Ralph was a master craftsman and an alchemist of custom finish, known throughout Big Sky for his high-end artistry. As a custom finisher, he had the rare gift of making every detail and every flaw disappear into perfection; whether through wood graining or precision touch-ups, he had a touch that made the work seamless and invisible.

His love for nature began as a young boy in Vail, where he first fell in love with the high country. An enlightened rebel at heart, Ralph lived with the raw intensity of the Bad Brains and the soulful spirit of the Grateful Dead. To those who knew him, he was the bass—the steady, low-frequency hum that held the rhythm for everyone around him. He was a seeker of connection who found his truth in the music and his greatest peace by the water and in the mountains.

Ralph was a lighthouse for the underdog, possessing a rare, spiritual recognition for those familiar with the struggle. He didn’t just offer a place to belong; he offered the deep, quiet understanding of someone who truly saw you. He faced life’s adversity with grit, simply persevering one day at a time. He was a selfless giver, a natural baby whisperer, and a ride or die member of the Raider Nation.

His children—Rose, Forest, Margaux, and Lily—were his constant, the deepest love he carried in his heart through every high and low. He is also survived by his stepdaughters, Alyssa and Tessa; grandchildren, Casey and Carsen; parents, Ralph Sr. and Stella; sister, Lupe; nephews, Scotty, Antonio, and Balta; and his wife, Gabrielle.

He was one of the good ones—a wharf rat who finally found his way home.

We are gathering for one last show to celebrate the beautiful man we loved.

Join us at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the River Rock Event Center, 101 River Rock Rd, Belgrade, MT 59714.

We will share the music and stories of a man who lived with a hippie heart and a rebel soul, one day at a time.

