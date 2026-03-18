Obituary: Phillip Edward Farnes

Phillip Edward Farnes passed away peacefully in the early morning of March 12, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana, with his daughters by his side. Born on September 28, 1934, in Billings, Montana, to Phil and Katherine Farnes, he was 91 years old.

After attending Eastern Montana College in Billings and graduating from Montana State University with a degree in Civil Engineering and serving in the United States Army, he settled in Bozeman.

Phil was a legendary figure in mountain hydrology and snow science. He dedicated more than six decades to understanding the relationship between mountain snowpack and water resources. For 36 years, Phil served as a Supervisory Hydrologist for the USDA Soil Conservation Service (now NRCS) in Bozeman, where he became the primary architect of Montana’s snow survey data collection process through technology and vision. He was involved in the installation of one of the first computers in his field, which at that time filled an entire room with processors from ceiling to floor along with developing their own open aired snow bug to get them to the snow sites throughout the mountains of Montana. His expansive knowledge was sought out from organizations throughout the country up until his death. Phil published several books, papers, and articles on water resources and climate change, which are still available and used today. Phil was a cornerstone of the Western Snow Conference, where he served for over 40 years.

In 1990, after retiring from the SCS and spending the summer camping, exploring, and working in Alaska, he founded Snowcap Hydrology and Snowcap Photos, which allowed him to continue working in two of his passions. He was a frequent contributor to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle Letters to the Editor.

In 1996, Phil’s contributions were formally recognized when he was named a “Legend” by the Montana Chapter of the American Water Resources Association.

In 2012, Phil received the UUNO SAHINEN Medalion from Montana Tech in Butte.

Phil was known for his rugged spirit and his willingness to mentor the next generation of “snow hounds”. He spent countless days in the high country of Montana, believing that the best way to understand the water was to be where it fell.

Phil was well known as a photographer of all things to do with nature, having many of his pictures published in magazines, books and used as inspiration for other art forms. His knowledge of the Montana mountain ranges and all they contained was well sought out by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren for their many hiking, hunting and fishing adventures. He loved nothing more to share his enormous supply of outdoor equipment with all of them as well as his knowledge.

His children all fondly remember the drives where he would stop every few miles to point out and capture photos of wildlife miles away, ask them to “play with the snake” so he could get the best shot, and all the time spent in the Montana mountains, where his eye for the beauty that is Montana was on full display.

Phil is survived by his children, Kathie Sybrant (Bill), Glenda Rall (John Hastings), Dennis Farnes, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces, Sister-in-Law, Ruth Farnes, and former wife, Barbara Farnes, along with many beloved friends who were family.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Gary and Jim, and longtime partner, May Mace.

Internment and gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.