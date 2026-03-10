Obituary: Patsy Lee Horsley Brandon

Patsy Lee Horsley Brandon gained her wings on February 28, 2026, after a short stay in the Hospital from breaking her hip. She struggled with Dementia for the past five years, never knowing where she was. “You are free from your earthly prison, now, Mom.” Your Heavenly reunion, I’m sure, is one for the books. Fly High and be free from your pain. We love you!

Patsy Lee Horsley was born to parents, LaVern and Vera (Benedict-Knapp) Horsley, on October 18, 1943, in Sheridan, Wyoming. She was the third child of four siblings. Her dad was a machinist with the CBQ Railroad. He also owned a machine shop. They had to leave Wyoming when customers couldn’t pay for his services. Patsy had three siblings. Brother Raymond was born in 1940, RuthAnn in 1941, and Jack in 1945. The Horsley family moved to Billings in 1951, where Dad went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad as a machinist. Patsy attended grade school and Junior High in Billings before the family moved in 1959 to Livingston, where he continued working as a machinist for Northern Pacific Railroad. Patsy graduated from Park County High School in 1962.

Patsy married Duane Brandon in July 1962. They divorced in 1993. They had three children, Angie, Rob, and Don Brandon.

Patsy’s work life included time at A&W Root Beer when it first came to Livingston, Trower Pharmacy, Brandon Construction, Gateway Office Supply, and Home Health.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Lavern and Vera Horsley, Siblings, Ray & Wynona Horsley, RuthAnn Wilmott, and Jack Horsely. Until we meet again.

Patsy is survived by her most cherished pet, Missy, 17 years old still in the family home, her three children. Angie Brandon of Livingston, Rob of Bozeman and Don (Olivia) of Culver, Oregon. Grandchildren: Brittney (Eddie) Hawley, Surprise, AZ, Jacob Brandon of Amarillo Texas, Tori Brandon of Bozeman, Morgan Brandon of Idaho, and Julia Brandon of Oregon. Great Grandchildren: Rylee Hawley and Ellie Hawley of Surprise AZ, Lifetime playmates & cousins, Candy Satterlee and Melanie Cook, & Bob Bateman Sister-in-Laws: Carlene Horsely, Alliance Nebraska, Dee Brandon Meyer, California, Extended family to include Nieces & Nephews: Eva (Joel) Pearson of Billings, Allen (Noell) Kent of Billings, Penny (John Uecker) Lewistown, Kim Horsley of Alliance Nebraska, Kerri (Kevin) Raney of Alliance Nebraska, Chris (Holly) Horsley of Colorado, Shelley Horsley of Nebraska, and Tim Horsley of Chicago Il. Numerous great Nieces and Great Nephews whom she loved very much. Patsy always kept track of everyone’s birthday and made sure cards were sent. Very Good friends: Clara Mae Bird of Billings, Joann Gibson of Livingston & Norma Rose Phillips of Livingston.

Go Rest Now, Mom, your time on earth is done! You are loved dearly!

