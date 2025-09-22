Obituary: Pat Hess

Pat Hess, 73, passed away on August 24, 2025. She was born on June 3, 1952, and lived a life filled with love for her family, friends, and animals as well as her creative pursuits.

Pat shared 36 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Ben Hess. Together, they built a ranch in Bozeman, Montana, where she spent most of her years surrounded by the beauty of the land, the horses she loved, and the many animals she cared for throughout her life.

Throughout her career as an animal control officer, Pat dedicated herself to rescuing and protecting countless animals. She had a special place in her heart for cats, many of whom became beloved members of her family over the years - including some she rescued during her work.

Pat was also an excellent cook who loved preparing meals for family and friends. In retirement, she embraced her passion for painting more fully, and her natural artistic talent blossomed. Her beautiful works reflected her creativity and became one of her greatest joys in life.

Pat is survived by her only son, Dan Welcome, from a previous marriage; and her two grandchildren, Keira and Levi.

She will be fondly remembered for the love and joy she brought to others through her art and cooking, as well as her love for animals. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A private joint Memorial Service for both Ben and Pat will be held on September 27, 2025.

