Obituary: Pat Christie

Walking into Pat Christie’s English class was no small feat. It took guts. She was a tough English teacher and a good one. It was a no-nonsense hour of education at its best. But there was another side to this woman, as well. Pat was a warm and welcoming person when she had a mind to be. Which was often. She was quick-witted and funny. Above all, she had the most enviable talents. But before we get into those, first a few words about Pat’s beginnings.

Family photo

This fiery Leo was born July 18th, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, where she attended her elementary, junior high and high school years. She was the daughter of Beth Marie Livingston. Following her marriage to, and subsequent divorce from, Jack Lindsey, Pat attended and graduated with Honors from EMC, with degrees in Education and Library Science. Pat was a busy woman, but her interest in the Dewey Decimal system was secondary to raising her two daughters, Kristi (Rick Winking) and Kerrie and a son, Kelly. During those child-rearing years, Pat was holding down a teaching job at Will James Junior High School in Billings, where she was the formidable Head of the English Department. Hands on her hips, she stood her ground as an educator who took her work seriously. Later in her career, Pat went on to serve as an Education Equity Specialist for the Montana State Department of Education, providing teacher education workshops throughout the state.

It's true that dynamite comes in small packages. At 73 years of age, this ball of energetic commitment to education, joined the Peace Corps. She worked tirelessly to provide teacher training for South Africa’s Outcomes Program, which the new government had finally developed and mandated after Apartheid.

Upon completion of her Peace Corps service and once back in the United States, Pat settled in Ocean Park, Washington, where not only did she continue to serve her community in several volunteer capacities, but this tiny woman lived aboard her 36’Ketch, “Owyhee.” Once again, the Captain of her own Ship, she and her beloved dog, Paco, together sailed the magnificent Columbia River. Lucky were her beloved Standard Poodles and rescue shelter dogs that Pat took in through the years. Her love of animals didn’t stop with her love of dogs. Nope. One of the accomplishments Pat was most proud of was her competing and winning Montana cutting horse events on L.R. Shipley’s champion horse, Del’s Cowboy! Ah! Those, too, were the days.

At the time of her passing December 6, 2025, Pat is survived by her two daughters and grandchildren Elliot Lindsey, Lindsey Foote and Bowie Foote; great-grandchildren Aila, Rhea, and Elliot Jr. Lindsey. She is also survived by the hundreds of students and friends who will not forget how this incredible woman impacted their lives with knowledge and compassion. In the end, the Buddhism she practiced took her down the middle path, where the practice of peace, healing and happiness gifted her with a life well lived. Namaste.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

