Obituary: Norman Joseph (Joe) Robbins

Norman Joseph (Joe) Robbins, 88, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at BeeHive Homes of Belgrade, Montana, surrounded by the family he loved.

Born on February 13, 1938, in Mitchell, South Dakota, Joe was the youngest of four children born to Mary Lea Gladys (Finnerty) Robbins and James Quentin (JQ) Robbins. His early years took him from Chamberlain and Redfield, South Dakota, to Big Timber, MT, and then eventually to Manhattan, MT, where he graduated from high school.

Joe received a bachelor’s degree in business from Carroll College in Helena, MT. It is here that he met the love of his life and best friend, Carol Jean Peltier. They married in 1962 and moved to Conrad in 1963 with their infant daughter and then welcomed three more children. It was in Conrad where Joe truly built his life, residing there for over 63 years until moving to BeeHive Home of Belgrade in 2025.

Alongside his father, JQ, Joe and Carol owned and operated the Robbins Department Store from the time they moved to Conrad until he retired and closed the store in 1998. He was a cornerstone of the Conrad business community and a devoted, lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. After retirement he continued to devote even more time and work to help the church. Joe and Carol brought communion to those who could not go to church, delivered Meals-on-Wheels and served tirelessly within the church community regarding service, planning and financial matters.

Joe was a man who took great pride in keeping things neat, clean and in good working order. Whether it was meticulous bookkeeping, tending his garden, maintaining his home, or selling a perfectly coordinated suit or outfit, he believed in keeping things exactly as they should be. As a young adult he worked for an apiary and learned fascinating facts about bees which he loved to share with friends and family. He will be most remembered for his quick wit, his endless supply of puns, and the "dad jokes" that brought smiles (and groans) from his children and grandchildren. Joe was a loveable blend of grumpy-old-man and marshmallow-teddy-bear. He had a fierce love for church, family, and community. During his last nine months living at the BeeHive Home of Belgrade, he shared his silly wit, constantly tidied every room he entered, discussed matters of beekeeping and made wonderful friends with residents and employees.

Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol, in 2015; his parents; his sister, Patricia Jean (Patty Jean) Werdel; and his brothers, James (Jim) Robbins and John (Jack) Robbins. He is survived by his four children, Kathy (Bruce) Hauer, Denise (Tony) Nopper, Alan (Jackie) Robbins, and Victor (Lori) Robbins; along with 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and numerous extended family members who will miss his steady presence and humor.

A vigil rosary and remembrance will be held Monday, May 11, 2026, 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 110 S. Maryland St., Conrad, MT. Funeral Mass, also at the church, will be Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Conrad, and a luncheon will be served in the basement of the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the St. Michael’s Catholic Church Building Maintenance Fund or Front Range CASA, PO Box 954, Conrad, MT 59425. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

