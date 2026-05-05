Obituary: Nancy Jean Johnson

Nancy Jean Johnson, 84, of Belgrade, MT passed away Sunday, April 26, 2026. Nancy was born September 6, 1941, in Miles City, MT. She was one of five children born to Alvin and Jean Bartels—and helped raise her siblings.

Nancy attended Custer County High School and received her Associate’s Degree from Miles Community College. She enjoyed a variety of work positions through the years, including farming and ranching in Shirley, MT; she was a secretary and receptionist for Midland Lumber in Miles City, a store clerk in Baker, MT; and a playground guard at Belgrade Middle School—to name a few.

Nancy married Albert Johnson on June 11, 1961, in Miles City, MT. Together, they built a beautiful family, adding two sons, Douglas and Dennis, to their crew.

Nancy was an active member at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Belgrade and was a part of the quilting ministry group. She helped raise her grandchildren, she enjoyed tending her flower garden, and she also liked beading and sewing.

Nancy’s family was always a priority, and she will be deeply missed.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Doug (Paula) and Dennis (Olive); two grandchildren, Jessica and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Asher; brother, Ernie Bartels; and sister Pat Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Jean Bartels; brother, Ed Bartels; and sister, Barbra McGregor.

