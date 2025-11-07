Obituary: Myra Mae Lemke (Skierecki)

Myra Mae Lemke (Skierecki) passed away October 27, 2025, in her apartment in Bozeman, Montana. Myra Was born In Osakis, Minnesota, February 26, 1936, to Casper and Marion (Brees) Skierecki. When Myra was in school, she played Clarinet in the band and was on the tumbling team.

Myra married the love of her life, Ralph Lemke, in Alexandria, Minnesota in 1956. They moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1970. They were married for 65 years before Ralph’s passing in 2021. They loved skiing and went on many ski trips out west. They loved roller skate dancing and dancing together. Later they taught their boys to ski and supported them in all their pursuits.

They are survived by three sons, Randolph (Rebecca), Robert (Mary), and Roger. Myra is also survived by her sister, Kay (Bruce) Norman of Colorado; her granddaughter Meghan Wheat; and great-granddaughter, Jada Coleman of Washington.

