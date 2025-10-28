Obituary: Mildred Mozelle Sherman

Mildred Mozelle Sherman was born November 21, 1932, in Mountain Grove, MO, and made her Heavenly transition on August 22, 2025, in Bozeman, MT.

Mozelle’s beloved husband of 66 years, Dr. Louis Leroy Sherman, preceded her in death on February 7, 2020. She also was led toward heaven by her parents, Rev. Dr. William H. Clark and Jessie Clare (Faulkner) Clark, as well as grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Mozelle is survived by her children, The Rev. Dr. Canon Clark Michael Sherman (wife Dr. Jamie Douglas Sherman) of Bozeman, and Gayla Dawn Sherman, MSW (husband Gayle Robert Klopp) of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren Louis Alan Sherman (Natalie) of Sandy, Utah, Jessie Sherman Pekins (Ryan) of Billings, MT, James Clark Sherman (Japan), James Gavin Sherman (Bailey) of Jenkins, MN, and Liesl Klopp-Miller of St. Paul, MN; great-grandchildren, Oliver Louis Scott Sherman (MN), Lincoln James Sherman (MN), Elliott Lee Sherman (MN), Gracie Sophia Sherman (Canada), Issac Zakai Pekins (Billings); and, her great-great granddaughter, Sophia Marie Smith (UT).

Her statement of faith reveals what she lived, thought, did, and believed throughout her long life. An only child, she was born during the Great Depression to a Baptist minister and an organist mother. As such, she was taught from birth both the knowledge of Jesus Christ, our Savior, and thoughtfulness of different Christian denominations. Music of all kinds eventually led her to a fruitful life. Talents given to her by God also were given to her husband Louis, whom she met when they both came to Bethany College in the 1950s as music students.

Mozelle received the following academic degrees: Bachelor of Music, Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS; Masters of Voice Performance, Indiana University (Bloomington); Doctor of Philosophy degree with majors in Drama, Music Drama, and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where her husband received a PhD in Adult Continuing Education. Both were honored with the Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award from Bethany College. Mozelle was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and Louis was a member of Sons of the American Revolution.

Mozelle was faculty in music and music drama at Kansas State University, Howard Payne University (Brownwood, TX), Grand Canyon University (Phoenix, AZ), The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary (Louisville, KY), and taught during sabbatical at Rio de Janeiro and Belem, Brazil. Together, the Shermans were known for their higher education work and partnership in the musical arts, including opera. Mozelle most often worked alongside Louis as a work’s stage director/producer while Louis served as orchestra conductor. Mozelle and Louis, too, were among faculty at the University of Wisconsin’s Summer Music Clinics for young performers for many years in Madison.

Mozelle performed for many church groups throughout the USA, as well as in Panama, England, Israel, and Brazil. She sang with the Kentucky Opera and musical theater productions in Kentucky and Indiana. She wrote and performed over 1000 scripts and scores, also directing and producing over 100 community performances. Her newest Opera written with well-known orchestra composer, Ted Nichols, was “Rendezvous with Destiny,” which premiered in Louisville.

During her final years, Mozelle continued to sing and play her 1901 Steinway grand piano at The Springs at Bozeman residence, where she moved from Louisville in July 2020. She believed that God’s gifts of talent are to be shared with others throughout life, bringing connection, joy, and often peace.

Mozelle loved to create and to dream about poetry. Among her favorites was: “I could not stay another day, to love, to laugh, to work or play; tasks left undone must stay that way – and if my parting has left a void – then fill it with remembered joy.”

The Sherman family plans a memorial service and burial for Mozelle and Louis in 2026 at Spring Branch Cemetery in New Rome, WI, near the family-built cabin of six decades.

The family asks that memorial contributions be given to Missouri Slope Foundation, 4916 N Washington St, Bismarck, ND. Please designate your gift in memory of Dr. Mozelle Sherman for the Pastoral Care Current Fund to support ministry with senior residents at Missouri Slope.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

