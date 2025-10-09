Obituary: Melvin Hirsch

Melvin Hirsch, 88, of Bozeman, Montana, Passed on to his reward on Friday, October 3, 2025.

He was born in Portland, Oregon and was the youngest of 3. He graduated from Jefferson High School and worked for a paint store learning the trade.

He was drafted in the early 1960s and served 2 years in the Army Engineering Corps in Germany.

He married Judy O'Neil of Corbett, Oregon, in 1964, and they were together for 56 years.

In 1974, they moved to Bozeman and bought the Paint Pot on East Main, a thriving business of almost 40 years before retiring.

Mel's interests were the Church, flying, extreme snowmobiling, camping and boating.

In rare inactive moments, he enjoyed watching WWII documentaries.

Mel was a leader behind the scenes, always doing things to encourage and help others. He had an amazing knowledge of fixing things and would gladly share it. He was always active, both physically and spiritually.

Although he and Judy did not have children, their home housed teenagers from out of town so they could attend Christian school. Later in life, they became foster parents.

Mel was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Judy; and his sister, Nadine Calkins.

He is survived by his oldest sister, Donna Casciato, 93, of Portland, OR, with her 2 daughters and 4 sons, also his late sister Nadine's 4 daughters. He is also survived by Mike and Gail O'Neil, Sam and Jackie O'Neil, Molly and Jim Galloway, Charlie and Kathy O'Neil, Andy and Stephanie O'Neil, Leslie O'Neil, Peggy and Randy Collins, along with 15 nieces and nephews. Mel also leaves behind his foster daughter, Kyra Graybill.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 18, at 11 A.M. at Christ’s Church, 32 Red Fox Lane, Bozeman, MT. A Luncheon will follow.

