Obituary: Mary Gregory Pitzer Griffith

Mary Gregory Pitzer Griffith of Bozeman, Montana, died March 5, 2026. She was born on October 29, 1941, in Springfield, Illinois, the only child of Stanley Donald and Henrietta Gregory Pitzer. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1959 and DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, in January of 1964 with a BA in History and English.

She married John K. H. Griffith on August 15, 1964, whom she met in their church choir. She taught first grade in Lafayette, Indiana, and Springfield for several years before the birth of their 3 children.

Mary and her family moved to Bozeman, Montana, in 1981, where she and her husband remained for the rest of their lives.

A lifetime member of the Junior League of Springfield, she was also a ‘trained volunteer’ and served the Land of Lincoln Girl Scout Council and the Springfield Art Association. She was a Girl Scout Leader for 13 years and a La leche League leader for 8. She directed the children's classes at the Springfield Art Association for nearly 20 years. She was active in her husband’s pharmacy practice for more than 45 years.

She taught Sunday School, led Audubon hikes, and trained leaders for 36 Girl Scout Troops in the Land of Lincoln Council. She was also a Hospice, Red Cross, and United Way volunteer. She cherished her membership in the PEO sisterhood, Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and the United Methodist Church.

Birding was one of Mary’s lifelong passions. She traveled extensively in pursuit of ‘the song,’ adding more than 900 North American birds–and several hundred other global species–to her Life List.

Upon her move to Bozeman, she joined the BWAGS, meeting weekly with other local women for 45 years.

Mary and John loved the outdoors, moving their family to Montana to better experience its beauty. They camped, hiked, skied, and backpacked whenever the pharmacy schedule allowed.

Mary also developed a passion for hand-quilting in Bozeman. She created and gifted exquisitely crafted quilts to celebrate her friends’ and family’s special occasions. She was also an avid Mah Jongg player.

She is survived by her children: Sarah Griffith (Dirk Luoma) of Arcata, California, John Griffith (Kristin) of Spokane, Washington, and Catherine Griffith (Jason Crume) of Bozeman, Montana, her 6 grandchildren, as well as several grand-dogs.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

By her command, no services will be held. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please consider YPR, HRDC, Bridgercare, the Amyloidosis Foundation, or your favorite arts or nature charity.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

