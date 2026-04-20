Obituary: Martin Stevens Stauber Jr. "Steve"

Martin Stevens Stauber Jr. "Steve", 92, of Bozeman, MT, passed away on April 1, 2026. He was born on October 3, 1933, at his family's farm in Noel, MO, to Martin and Anna Stauber.

He was the youngest of three siblings, Jim Stauber, Rose Stauber, and Shirley MacCallister.

He spent his early youth exploring hills, hollows, and bluffs near the Elk River which bi-sected the farm.

He completed all his early schooling in Noel and graduated high school in 1951.

Steve and Della were married August 26, 1951, after a courtship that began when they were both 15 years of age.

Steve attended Southwest Missouri State at Springfield beginning in September of 1951. He transferred to the University of Arkansas in September of '52.

He was drafted in October of 1954 and did basic training in Texas, was then shipped to Okinawa until he was released in September of ’57. He was finally able to reunite with Della in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Steve reentered the University of Arkansas fall of ’57 and graduated with the highest honors in 1958.

Steve and Della then spent a year working on his family’s farm.

He entered graduate school at the University of Missouri, Columbia and completed his PHD in agriculture economics.

His son and daughter were both born in Columbia, Missouri.

The family moved to Bozeman, Montana, where Steve took his first job as a professor at MSU.

He was a beloved instructor at MSU and maintained friendships with many students up until his death. His love of teaching and his students was the focus of his career. Steve retired in 1997 to help Della in the garden and be outside as much as possible.

He is survived by his loving wife, Della Stauber; daughter, Carrie Stauber; and son, Craig Stauber. “No grandkids, some regrets, and many pleasant memories.”