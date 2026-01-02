Obituary: Martin “Marty” Louis Mikes

Martin Louis Mikes “Marty”, 68, passed away peacefully on 12/28/2025 with his wife, Carol, at his side. He was born on 6/5/1957 in Great Falls, MT, to Dallas and Virginia Mikes. He spent his early years in Great Falls until his family moved to Power when he was in High School.

Marty graduated from Power High School in 1975 and went on to study at the University of MT. He went on to attend the Broadcasting School of Radio in Billings, MT. He worked as a DJ for a short time, but decided that wasn’t the path for him.

Marty obtained his CDL and started working for Coca-Cola as a delivery driver in Havre, MT. He spent four years there, and then an opportunity arose at Pepsi Cola in Bozeman. He worked for Pepsi for 15 years, delivering all over the MSU campus and Yellowstone Park. Marty was a devoted Bobcat fan and loved to watch his team. He was able to attend the 1984 FCS Championship game in South Carolina. In 1997, he started working for Story Distributing as a fuel truck driver. He worked for them for 22 years until he was medically retired in 2019 after being diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia. He was then diagnosed with ALS in March 2025.

Marty married Carol Dusenberry on August 6, 1994. Marty and Carol loved “Oldies Music” and, in the early years of dating and marriage, enjoyed Western Dancing at many of the local bars. Carol and Marty enjoyed many years of camping before his health declined. His true love was boating and water skiing. He taught numerous nieces and nephews to waterski. They loved spending weekends boating at Canyon Ferry.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Virginia Mikes, and brother, Rodney Mikes. He is survived by his wife, Carol; stepchildren, Heather (Kulm) Johnson and Dan Kulm (wife Megan and daughter Tamryn Heimbigner); and his sister, Torri Petz and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. We invite all who knew and loved Marty to join us in celebrating his memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dementia or ALS research.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

