Obituary: Mack Webb Dettmann

Mack Dettmann, age 48, passed away at home on April 30, 2022. He was born to James and Etta (Webb) Dettmann in Kalispell, MT. Mack attended Evergreen Elementary School in Kalispell and later moved with his mother and sister to Livingston, MT, where he graduated from Park High School in 1992. He was active in football, wrestling, band, Boy Scouts, and Legion baseball.

He went on to Concordia College in Moorhead, MN on a football scholarship, where he graduated with honor degrees in both International Relations and Sociology / Criminal Justice.

After college, Mack returned to Livingston and met his future wife, Sheryl. They married in 2001 and together they lived in Belgrade, MT with their daughters, Madison and Ainsley.

Mack always had multiple jobs. He worked his way through high school and college by holding various bartending and restaurant positions, and was a member of the Moorhead Police Department’s reserve program while in college. For many years, he also worked part-time dealing poker in Bozeman, MT. Mack’s career, though, was with John Deere and most recently he was the General Manager for the Frontline Ag dealerships in Belgrade and Livingston, MT.

Along with work, Mack was active in his community. He was a founding member of the Board for both Belgrade’s Educational Foundation and the Producers’ Partnership. He was an active member of the local FFA Foundation and a strong supporter of anything related to education or kids.

Mack had lots of other interests and many hobbies including politics, playing golf, hunting, snowmobiling, and camping. He enjoyed playing billiards and shooting trap too. Mack cherished his time chasing the elusive walleye on his boat every chance he got. He was an avid fan of Raiders football and Cardinals baseball. Most of all Mack loved riding his Harley on the backroads of Montana.

Above all, Mack loved his family. He loved his girls-Sheryl, Madison, and Ainsley. Most recently he was excited to meet his newborn niece, Charlotte Rose. Mack was the ultimate family man.

Mack is survived by his wife, Sheryl; daughters, Madison and Ainsley; parents, Jim and Etta; sister Katie (Matt) Banks; his nieces and nephews; in-laws Bruce and Sue Martin; and many beloved friends who he also considered his family.

A memorial service for Mack will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the United Methodist Church, 121 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman, MT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mack Dettmann Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Belgrade Education Foundation. Donations can be sent to the Belgrade Education Foundation at PO Box 422, Belgrade, MT, 59714.