Obituary: Mabel Janiece Adams

Mabel Janiece Adams passed away peacefully in Livingston, MT on May 10, 2026, at the Livingston Rehab Center.

Janiece was brought into this world by Clayton and Marlene Orthman on January 22, 1955. Her parents raised her in Hysham, where she attended school and graduated from Hysham High School in 1973.

As a child she was active with her brother Ray and sister Laura on the family farm doing things like gathering baby turtles, making mud pies and throwing eggs at each other in the chicken coop, which always made mom and dad so proud (Ha-ha).

In 1975 Janiece married Dan Adams for about two years and that ended in divorce. Then several years later she married Tom Gamble for a few years, that ended in divorce also.

Janiece’s goal in life was to own her own grocery store, and after working for years at the T & G grocery store and then at the Friendly Corner, her dream came true. She and her grandmother Jessie Bills bought the Town Market grocery store. She had the store for several years until her health was failing.

She will be dearly missed by all. Janiece was preceded in death by her grandparents, Boyd and Jessie Orthman; grandparents, Jake and Marjorie Mack; uncle, Dalton Mack; aunt, Dixie Mack; uncle, Howard Hadden; aunt, Bonnie Hadden; uncle, Leanard Welch; and cousin, Chevy Mack.

She is survived by her mother, Marlene Orthman; father, Clayton Orthman; brother, Ray (Rose) Orthman; sister, Laura (Pete) Patterson; nephews, Brandon Kitts, Andrew Kitts, Dustin Orthman; niece, Teresa Redmon; also, numerous great nephews and nieces.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Hysham Presbyterian Church with a graveside to follow also in Hysham.

