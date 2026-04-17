Obituary: Lottie Doreen Hall

Lottie Doreen Hall, age 76, died peacefully in her home on April 13th in Belgrade, MT. Lottie was born in Graham, Texas, on July 29, 1949. She was the only daughter of Walter and Doris Austin. Lottie spent her whole life loving and serving the Lord, her family, and others. Lottie received the call to ministry at the early age of 8 years old, when she had a vision from the Lord after church one night. In the vision, a map of the world appeared before her, and the voice of the Lord spoke to her and said, “Go tell the world that I love them”.

After years of caring for and then losing her first husband, Larry Fitzpatrick, Lottie set out to fulfill the vision God had given her to be a missionary to the world. She moved her and her two boys, ages 7 and 11, to a language and missionary training school in South Texas. There she met John Hall. They fell in love, married, and moved to Mexico as missionaries for 4 years. While there, their daughter Leticia was born. Unavoidable circumstances brought them back to the States for a time, but in 1996, they moved as missionaries to El Salvador. While in El Salvador for almost 25 years, they started five churches and a Bible school. Due to health problems, in 2020, they moved back to the States, but not before raising up local pastors and turning the ministry over to their spiritual children. Lottie’s legacy lives on to this day through these five local churches.

Lottie could light up any room that she walked into. She was beautiful, both inside and out, with a smile that was contagious. Lottie was always up to a challenge. She could ride a skateboard, build a church, break a board with a kick, remodel a home, or feed an army of people. There was never an obstacle that she wasn't willing to take on. She loved her family, and she never met a stranger. She loved her El Salvador family so much that though she moved back to the U.S. in 2020, her heart stayed in El Salvador.

Lottie was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Fitzpatrick, son, David Fitzpatrick, and brothers, Bradley Austin and Ronny Austin. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Hall, her brother Johnny Austin, and her adult children, Leticia Abraham, Wayne Fitzpatrick, Troy Hall, and Tracey Wright. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Since Lottie's family and friends are spread out all over the world, instead of a memorial service, we have decided to create a Facebook group so we can all celebrate Lottie’s life together. The link has been included below.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to Lottie’s life’s work, Go Tell the World Ministries in El Salvador through FGEA at FGEAonline.org/give . In the memo add note: For Lottie’s Memorial. You can also send a check to: FGEA, PO Box 702378, Tulsa, OK 74170-2378

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

