Obituary: Lois Janice Burgard

Lois Janice Burgard passed away at The Springs Living memory care on the 18th of March, 2026, at the age of 88. She was born on October 3rd, 1937, in Devils Lake, ND to George and Binnie (Stephens) Zeiders. When Lois was 9 years old, her mother died. Her father remarried Glean Tigen, who faithfully raised Lois and her 3 siblings – Phyllis, Edith and Doyle.

Lois married Stanley Burgard on 15 Sept 1957 in Rugby, N.D. Their son Michael was born in 1957 followed by Christopher in 1960 and Jeffrey in 1964. The family moved from Rugby, ND to Livingston, MT to Coos Bay, OR and then back to Bozeman in 1966. In 1967, Stanley and Lois purchased the Gallatin County Tribune, the weekly newspaper for the valley. In the early 70’s, they sold the newspaper to the Bozeman Chronicle and the business was renamed Color World which still serves the Bozeman community nearly 60 years later.

Lois was a wonderful mother who chose to spend nearly all her primary working years staying home to raise her three boys. She was an active member of the Bozeman Lioness. She loved her summers at their cabin on the shores of Ennis Lake, giving boat rides; helping teach family and friends how to water ski; and cooking and serving hundreds of meals to whoever showed up at the cabin. Mom was a great cook, and everyone soon learned there was always twice as much food as anyone could possibly eat!

Lois traveled extensively with her husband or her friend Judy over the years, visiting Russia, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Canada, Hong Kong and Thailand. After the passing of her husband, she traveled to D.C., Orlando, Disneyland, Coeur d’Alene, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco with her sons Michael and Jeffrey.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother and both sisters. She is survived by sons, Michael (Lisa) Burgard, Christopher (Sandy) Burgard, and Jeffrey (Molly) Burgard; grandsons, Justin, Tanner, Artem, Jonathan and Ian; granddaughters, Jessica, Annika, Aigul, Sasha, Asel, Kelsey, Natalie, Christy and Lillian; and many great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. At her request, no services are planned. A celebration in honor of Lois’s life will be held for family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a contribution may be made in her honor to Sacred Portion Children’s Outreach.

