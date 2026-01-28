Obituary: Linda Kay Brownlee

Linda Kay Brownlee, age 78, passed away on January 27, 2026. She was born on May 12, 1947, in Granite Falls, North Carolina. Linda was one of ten siblings, with eight sisters and one brother. She spent much of her life in Montana, Wyoming, and North Carolina, and also lived in many places across the United States while traveling with her husband for work.

Linda was married to Patrick Brownlee, and together they built a life rooted in love, resilience, and family. During Pat’s career working in the oil fields, Linda and the children traveled alongside him, embracing the challenges and adventures of life constantly on the move. Wherever they landed, she made it home for their family.

She was the proud mother of eleven children, seven daughters and four sons. Linda devoted many years to her family as a homemaker and later worked as a taxi driver, where she was known for her quick wit, sharp sense of humor, and unmistakable sass, leaving an impression on everyone who crossed her path.

Linda loved music, especially classic country, with George Strait being one of her favorites. In her downtime, she enjoyed watching true crime and forensic shows such as Forensic Files and The First 48.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Brownlee.

She is survived by her children, Chris (Tracy) Laney, Jennifer (Missy) Mills, Trish (Bryan) Harper, Sheila (Mike) Snyder, Traci (Josh) Lopez, Samantha Brownlee, Gus (Amber) Brownlee, Barbara (Greg) Stoddard, Darrin (Miranda) Brownlee, Damara (Cody) Herman and Layne Brownlee. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her great pride and joy.

She will be remembered for her devotion to her husband, her lifelong dedication to her children and family, and her ability to make anywhere feel like home.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana.

