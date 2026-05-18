Obituary: Lawrence "Larry" John Platt

Lawrence (Larry) John Platt (75) of Bozeman, MT, passed away on May 16, 2026, at his residence in Bozeman Lodge in Bozeman, MT, after struggling with Lewy Body Dementia and other illnesses. Larry was born in Southbury, CT, on May 23, 1950, to Richard and Helen Platt and grew up on the family farm. He later purchased the family business, Platt’s Rustic Fence, and ran it with his wife, Cathy, until their retirement in 2007. After retirement, he and Cathy moved to Livingston, Montana, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living in a log cabin with a view of the mountains and having draft horses.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Cathy Ann of Livingston, daughter Lisa Lowy and her husband Jeff also of Livingston, grandson Jacob and his wife Kendra of Idaho, granddaughters Hannah and her husband Paden Andersen of Paradise Valley, Sarah Rose and her husband Alex Delorey of Livingston. He also leaves 5 great-grandchildren, Delaney, Everett, Waylen, Jackson, and Max. He was blessed to have “bonus” daughters in Lisa’s lifelong best friends Keli Crecco (Anthony) of Watertown, CT and Rachel Kimmel (Warren) of El Paso, TX.

He also leaves a brother, Allan Platt, and his wife, Beth, of Eastford, CT, and a sister-in-law, Alma Ryan, and her husband, Sam, of Parkman, ME, and several nieces and nephews. Larry was predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard Jr and Ralph, and sister Elaine.

At his request, there are no services. The last five years have been very difficult and the family is requesting time to heal in private. Those wanting to make a donation in his memory may send them to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 or to the Marfan Foundation online at marfan.org/donate, in honor of Madison “Birdie” Barbieri, the families’ beloved niece, who passed in April of 2025 from complications of Neonatal Marfan Syndrome.

