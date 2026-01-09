Obituary: Larry Walker

With hearts broken wide open, our family shares the unexpected death of a precious father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Larry Walker. Larry passed away on January 5, 2026.

Larry Dean Walker was born in Sidney, MT to loving parents, Marlene (Martin) Walker Kelly and Bucky J Walker on November 20, 1961, a notable seven minutes before his twin brother and lifelong best friend, Lonny Walker. Larry and Lonny, along with their older and younger sisters, Lori (Cadwell) and Lynae (King), respectively, moved with their family and spent their childhoods in Bozeman. The Walker family suffered a great loss in 1979 when Larry’s father, Buck, passed away suddenly on a hunting trip. It was always important to Larry to continue to share tales about his dad, especially to all the family who never had the opportunity to know him. After the family welcomed Don Kelly into their fold, Larry moved to Florida and later Tennessee to work alongside Lonny, Don, and Don’s sons, Jassen, Todd, and Ty in the family business. In 1985, Larry married Lisa (Schumacher). Together, they had three children, Cameron, Chloe, and Gabriel, and created a beautiful and full life for their family. Though the marriage ended after 33 years, they remained colleagues and good friends.

Larry built his career as a Physician’s Assistant for over 30 years and delighted in being an engaged member of his community. He was entrepreneurial from the beginning. After starting in private practice, he built a thriving family practice in Three Forks and later expanded into Manhattan. He was a catalyst for growth for occupational health in the Bozeman area, growing and evolving Montana Occupational Health for the past 13 years. Larry found immense joy getting to know his patients and cared warmly for them. He was especially honored to have fostered relationships in the Gallatin Valley and beyond with our first responders.

Skiing, running, hunting, and spending time working on his cabin near Checkerboard, MT were Larry’s favorite ways to be outside; he was proud to come from many generations of Montanans and to enjoy the magic that this land has to offer. Even more than his love for the outdoors, Larry cherished nothing more than being an integral part in the lives of his close-knit circle of family and friends. He never hesitated to show up for anyone who might need him; he was willing to give any part of himself to those in his community. Last year, Larry welcomed his first grandchild and was so excited about his second grandson’s upcoming arrival in June. Larry was charismatic and gregarious. An incredibly tender and loving man, he was always generous with his laugh and never without a twinkle in his eye. He loved to dance, despite being a hazard to those around him. Music was a quick way to Larry’s heart; he often shared songs with his children whose lyrics conveyed his feelings better than he thought his words could. Car rides were always accompanied by Larry belting out his favorite Paul Simon, Goose, Chris Isaak, or any song from the 1960s, along to his infamous steering wheel drum set.

Larry is survived by his mother, Marlene; his sons, Cameron (Alexa) and Gabriel (Rylee); his daughter, Chloe (Michael and baby Cruz); his siblings, Lonny (Carrie), Lori (Neil), and Lynae (Ricky); and bonus siblings, Jassen (Sharon), Todd, Ty (Lynn), DeLynn, and Angie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. Larry is preceded in death by his father, Buck and his stepfather, Don.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Montana Occupational Health and the expansive community of first responders, with special thanks to the Bozeman Fire Department. They have been so supportive during these difficult times.

It is important to our family to share that Larry took his own life. Larry struggled to be vulnerable enough to ask for help, always wanting to protect those around him from worry or perceived burdens. If you are struggling with depression and have any thoughts of suicide, we urge you, please, speak to someone, even though it might feel daunting to do so. Your life is incredibly valued.

A Memorial Service will be held at Dry Creek Bible Church on Thursday, January 15, at 2:00 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

