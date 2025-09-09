Obituary: Kristen Marie Hoell

On September 5th, 2025 our beloved Kristen Marie Hoell--our earth angel--passed peacefully, ending her brave and grace-filled battle with Glioblastoma. She left this world just as she entered it: wrapped in light, love, and a radiant smile that warmed every heart she touched. Her love was a force—pure and far-reaching—and its ripple will forever remain in the lives of those who knew her.

Kristen was born on October 15, 1970, in Framingham, Massachusetts, where she was embraced by a large and close-knit extended family. Among her greatest blessings were her beloved Aunt Judy and Uncle Dave, who became her guiding lights and nurtured her with the love and care of parents throughout her childhood. In the early 1980s, she relocated to Texas with her mother, yet she always carried with her the warmth of her Massachusetts roots. Every summer, she returned to spend cherished time with her father and extended family, keeping those bonds strong and steadfast throughout her life.

After moving to Texas with her mother—far from the embrace of her Massachusetts family—Kristen faced the painful lesson of abandonment when, in her early teens, she was left to care for herself. That experience profoundly shaped her, forging the strength and independence that defined the woman she became. Kristen grew into the person everyone turned to for love and comfort, surrounded by a circle of people who were drawn to her unwavering strength, warmth, and support.

While living independently she attended Highland Park Highschool and went on to attend North Texas University, where she studied Business. She worked hard to put herself through school, and in doing so, forged the determination, independence, and compassion that would define her personal and professional life.

In the early 1990s, Kristen met Greg Hoell, and together they built a life and family in his hometown of Bozeman—a place that quickly captured her heart and became her own. They were married at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where Kristen also discovered her faith. Catholicism became a meaningful part of her life—something she treasured and carried with pride. Though she stepped away from the church for many years, her faith was rekindled when she met Thomas H. Parr, bringing her back to the spiritual home she had once embraced.

Kristen’s greatest joy was becoming a mother. In 1995, she welcomed Madison Taylor into the world, followed by Austin William in 1998. Her love for her children was deep, unwavering, and unconditional. She poured her entire heart into motherhood, not only for her own children but for the many others who passed through her door. Kristen’s home was always open—filled with warmth, laughter, gourmet meals, and the kind of love that made everyone feel like family.

Her journey into real estate began in November of 1996, when her neighbor and friend Nancy Oakes saw Kristen’s potential and encouraged her to pursue a license. Kristen worked closely under Nancy’s mentorship for ten years before they joined Prudential, now Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Over her 30-year career, Kristen became one of the company's brightest stars—always among the top producers, known for her passion, integrity, and heart.

In 2010, she stepped into the role of teacher and then in 2020 she was promoted to Managing Broker. True to form, Kristen poured herself into mentoring others. She trained and guided hundreds of agents with love, wisdom, and a fierce belief in their potential. Her door—and her heart—were always open. She lifted others up, gave generously of herself, and led with compassion and grace.

Even in her illness, Kristen remained a steady light. She never lost her warmth, her optimism, or her deep love for others. She asked for little and gave so much. Her son Austin was by her side every step of the way—helping grow the business they built together and caring for her with the same selfless devotion she had always shown him. He now carries forward the incredible legacy she created.

To Kristen’s clients, she was more than a realtor. She was a trusted friend, a loyal advocate, and a source of light. She had that rare gift of making everyone feel seen, heard, and important. Her love was expansive, her presence magnetic. She lived by the words of poet Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” And Kristen made us all feel cherished.

Her generosity knew no limits. Whether it was treating friends to dinner, planning spontaneous getaways, or simply bringing laughter into everyday life—Kristen always made those around her feel special. She turned ordinary moments into memories and brought beauty and joy wherever she went.

In 2020, Kristen met the love of her life, Thomas Parr—a kind, driven and gentle soul whose heart matched hers in size and spirit. Together, they shared a life full of adventure, exploring the world with childlike wonder and boundless joy. Kristen was always ready for the next trip, suitcase packed, heart wide open. Thomas brought laughter and love into every corner of her world. He embraced her children, her friends, her life—and stood faithfully by her side throughout her illness, never wavering in his devotion. He was her greatest advocate, her rock, her partner in every sense.

Though our hearts are broken by her absence, we find comfort in knowing that Kristen is now surrounded by love on the other side—reunited with those she loved, and no doubt making new friends in Heaven, just as she did so effortlessly here on Earth.

To honor her, we must carry forward her legacy: to love fully, give freely, lift others, and leave every place—and person—better than we found them. That was Kristen’s way. That is how she lived and that is how we’ll remember her.

Kristen was preceded in death by her father Ronald C. Werme.

She is survived by her daughter Madison Coats and husband Matthew Coats of Raleigh, North Carolina, son Austin Hoell and partner Jada Erdman of Bozeman and soon to be grand-daughter Ella Marie, mother Carol Tolles, life partner Thomas H. Parr of Bozeman, MT and a large loving Massachusetts family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to:

The Kristen M. Hoell Endowment has been established at Montana State University Jake Jabs College of Business & Entrepreneurship to honor Kristen’s entrepreneurial spirit and lasting impact on the Bozeman real estate community. A passionate mentor and teacher, Kristen guided and inspired hundreds of top-performing Realtors throughout her career. This scholarship will support and empower a student who reflects the same drive, generosity, and spirit that defined her life.

A private funeral and reception will be held in celebration of her amazing life.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]