Obituary: Kimberly Collins Babcock

Kimberly Collins Babcock passed away on April 6, 2026, in Bozeman, Montana. Born on December 26, 1984, in Janesville, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of Steve Babcock and the late Abigail (Bessire) Babcock at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Kimberly graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee in 2002, where she was active in track, cross country, and the Drama Club. She went on to earn her degree from Loyola University Chicago in 2006, joining Delta Sigma Phi Sorority and running two Chicago marathons.

She embraced city life as an adult, living in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and abroad in London and Italy, working in Public Relations. Kimberly was adventurous, taking on new cities and jobs with enthusiasm and always making friends wherever she went. In New York, she participated in the New York Junior Women's Club and volunteered as a Big Sister, mentoring young professional women in the city.

In the spring of 2025, facing health challenges, Kimberly moved to Montana to be with her brothers and their families. While living in Montana, she enjoyed many new experiences: buying her first car, going on a multi-day camping trip, swimming in a mountain lake, and immersing herself in family life. She delighted in shopping with friends and building a wardrobe suited for Montana living with New York style. Kimberly took pride in building a wardrobe that matched her personality, social settings, and seasons. Her radiant smile and laughter could light up any room. She played a special role in bringing her family together for holidays and gatherings and chose to be baptized again in November 2025.

Kimberly’s affectionate spirit shone especially in her love for family pets, particularly her loyal companion Bo, who was always by her side.

She is survived by her father, Steve Babcock of Brodhead, Wisconsin; her brothers, Andy and Ted of Bozeman, Montana; and her beloved nieces and nephews, Graeme, Bailey, Audra, and Wade Babcock.

Kimberly will be remembered fondly by the many friends and family whose lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged this summer in Bozeman, Montana.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

