Obituary: Kenneth “Larry” Ruggles

Kenneth “Larry” Ruggles, aged 89, a longtime Livingston resident, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18, 2026.

Larry was born on August 17, 1936, in Harlowton, MT, to Kenneth and Gladys (Clements) Ruggles. He graduated from Billings Senior High School and served in the Naval Reserve CB Division from December 13, 1954, to December 12, 1962.

Larry was a devoted husband to his wife, Margie (Clayton). Larry and Margie were married on December 5, 1959, in Livingston, MT. Together they had two children, John (Maureen) Ruggles of Livingston, MT and a daughter, Linda (Dave) Owen of Wenatchee, WA. He was a proud grandpa to his granddaughter, Sarah Owen of Bothell, WA.

Larry is survived by his son, John; daughter, Linda; granddaughter, Sarah, and his brother, Ranny Ruggles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margie; brother, Willis Ruggles; and sisters, Barb Schmidt and Vera Uhl.

Larry was a dedicated, hardworking man, and he owned several businesses over the years. Most recently, he owned Ruggles Excavation with his son, John. He took great pride in his work and was diligent in performing his craft to the best of his abilities.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church on Monday, May 11th, at 1:30 pm. A light reception will be held at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home following the committal service at Mountain View Cemetery.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Larry and his family. To offer condolences, please visit www.franzen-davis.com.

