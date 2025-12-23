Obituary: Kenneth Edwin Killian

Kenneth Edwin Killian was born July 18, 1942, in Lambert, Montana, to George and Marie Killian. He grew up in Billings, where he excelled in sports and earned the nickname "Mr. Touchdown." Ken loved sharing stories of his adventurous youth—playing on the rimrocks, hopping freight trains, and "borrowing" his parents' car for a trip to Las Vegas.

Ken later moved to California, where he and his first wife, Janie Smith, welcomed three children: Christopher, Steven, and Kimberly. In 1973, he married Susan Doane and became guardian to Susan's sister, Colleen, whom Ken raised as his eldest daughter. They later welcomed two more children, Amy and Robert, and settled in Edmonds, Washington, where Ken built a successful tire retreading business. He loved the outdoors, coaching his children's sports teams, and traveling the world.

In 1995, the family returned to Ken's beloved Montana and built their dream home outside of Bozeman. Ken loved fly fishing, watching wildlife on his property, and taking his grandkids on walks to pick wildflowers. Music was another joy he shared with his family.

After 32 years of marriage, Ken lost Susan to breast cancer. In 2011, he found love again with Mary Jo Saboe, and they settled in Manhattan, Montana. Ken and Mary Jo enjoyed traveling, cheering on their favorite teams, and volunteering with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Meals on Wheels. They were active members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Ken drew his last breath on December 14, 2025, and met his Lord surrounded by his loving family. We will all miss his fun-loving spirit and quick wit.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gerold and Gary; and his wife, Susan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his children, Colleen (Richard), Christopher (Beverly), Steven (Rhinda), Kimberly, Amy (Alex), and Robert (Quincy); his grandchildren, Jessica, Mykala (Lance), Tristen, Chad, Kensey, Madison, Kai, Aurora, and Sierra; and great-granddaughter, Evenora.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gallatin County Meals on Wheels. A service at Holy Rosary Catholic Church will be announced soon, with a graveside service in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]