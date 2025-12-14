Obituary: Kelly Kristine Freese

Kelly Kristine Freese, 56, of Belgrade, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 26, 2025, following a courageous 14-year battle with cancer.

Kelly was born in Bozeman on December 3, 1968, to Clarence and Darlene (Raisl) Freese. She grew up alongside two brothers where she attended Heck-Quaw Elementary and Belgrade High School.

Following high school, she joined the U.S. Army where she served honorably for 6 years and continued in the National Guard. As a career, she found ways to be involved in cooking, no matter where she was. Kelly worked for the MSU Sanitation section for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed crystal painting, reading books, motorcycling, fishing, and hunting.

On July 11, 2009, she married Mitchell Allen Burch, and together the two flourished. However, the most important role in her life continued to be her title as “mom” to her beautiful daughter.

Kelly is preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Burch; daughter, Rachel Freese; mother, Darlene Raisl; as well as her brothers, Brandon and Craige Freese.

Family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards funeral expenses are greatly appreciated.

