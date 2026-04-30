Obituary: Keith David Springer

Keith David Springer of Bozeman, MT, born October 28, 1980, passed away on April 28, 2026, at the age of 45, following a stroke.

He was born in Livingston, attended schools there, and graduated from Park High School in 1999. He went on to further his education in civil engineering technology at MSU Northern, where he played 5 years of football and met many lifelong friends.

At his time of death, he was a surveyor at Allied Engineering and was very passionate about his work and took great pride in his career. His colleagues admired his work ethic and integrity.

Outside of work, Keith spent most of the time with his boys Luke and Austin, the light of his life. Playing with and teaching them about football and baseball brought him great joy. Keith loved the outdoors all his life.

Keith is survived by his most cherished possessions, his son’s Luke (9) and Austin (7); his parents, Dennis and Kitty Springer; his sisters, Cassie (Pat) Schumacher; Chelsie (Brian) Witt; and his brother, Kaj Springer; his grandmother, Verda Clawson; his nephews, Sam and Brody; his nieces, Alex and Hadley; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind several lifelong friends who will cherish his memory.

Keith will be remembered for his hard work, courage, generosity, and unwavering loyalty. He had a playful personality and sensitive soul, and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

While our hearts are broken by Keith’s sudden passing, as an organ donor, he helped save the lives of 4 others and will be remembered as a hero by those organ recipients.

A Celebration of Life will be in Green Acres Park at the Gazebo, June 6, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at Livingston Elks at 130 S. 2nd Street. Keith had a love for the Chicago Bears and the Bobcats so we encourage you to wear your favorite team jersey.

In lieu of flowers, because of Keith’s enjoyment of all animals, a memorial donation can be made to Stafford Animal Shelter at 3 Business Park Rd. Livingston, MT 59047

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Keith and his family. To offer condolences please visit www.franzen-davis.com.

